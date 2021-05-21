ChainX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, ChainX has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00021028 BTC on major exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $60.18 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00393827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00206808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.00885270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029402 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

