Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 4.9% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 19,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,058,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yatsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $220,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

