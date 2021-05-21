RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

