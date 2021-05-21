RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%.

Shares of REDU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,512. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $197.67 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

