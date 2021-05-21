Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,018. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

