Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

