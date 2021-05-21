Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,594 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $75.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

