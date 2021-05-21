Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $79.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.