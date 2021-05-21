Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $7.69 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,561 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

