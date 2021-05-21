Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Achieves $176.12 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.59 or 0.00023190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $176.12 million and approximately $93.85 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

