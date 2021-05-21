Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Benchmark

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

BABA stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.80. 315,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,451,668. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.57. The stock has a market cap of $573.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

