Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Achieves $10.15 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $2.28 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.94 or 0.00393827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00206808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.00885270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00029402 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

