Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CLSA raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.17.

Shares of Baidu stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.77. The company had a trading volume of 62,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884,642. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. Baidu has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

