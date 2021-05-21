Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,210 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Diageo were worth $23,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.88. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.