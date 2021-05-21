The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.79. 129,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

