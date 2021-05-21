Financial Contrast: Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 20.83% 2.04% Welltower 26.20% 8.64% 4.39%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orchid Island Capital and Welltower, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 1 0 1 0 2.00 Welltower 2 10 9 0 2.33

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential downside of 15.18%. Welltower has a consensus target price of $66.45, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Given Welltower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and Welltower’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 3.71 $24.26 million $0.86 6.51 Welltower $5.12 billion 5.96 $1.23 billion $4.16 17.59

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Welltower shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Welltower pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Orchid Island Capital pays out 90.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Welltower pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Welltower has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Welltower beats Orchid Island Capital on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. WelltowerÂ, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.