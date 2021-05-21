Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$133.00 to C$140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RY. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.02.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,801. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.29. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179,570 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 500.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

