Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $510,205.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,126. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

