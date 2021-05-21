Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.01 and last traded at $38.01. 8,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,372,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

