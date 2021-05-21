ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Trading Down 7.9%

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.59. Approximately 463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 70,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $621,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,413. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 322,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.5% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

