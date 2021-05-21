XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.00

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 1564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
