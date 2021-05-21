XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $79.00

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.96, with a volume of 1564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEL. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $887,667.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $2,062,515.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,040 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,734. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

