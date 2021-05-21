Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 83,334 Shares of Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 25,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,626,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

