Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.18 and last traded at $12.29. 201,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,526,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Nikola alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.