Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.74. 69,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,457. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$65.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.09 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

