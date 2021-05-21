Ellis Lamar Smith Sells 61,871 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $12,374.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,811. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.
American Cannabis Company Profile
