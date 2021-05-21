Ellis Lamar Smith Sells 61,871 Shares of American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) major shareholder Ellis Lamar Smith sold 61,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $12,374.20. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMMJ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,811. American Cannabis Company, Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

