Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

CARG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,477. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,577 shares of company stock worth $3,118,409 in the last three months. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

