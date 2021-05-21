Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,053 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after buying an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

