Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,350 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 60.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.03 and a 200-day moving average of $166.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.