FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Cut by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $309.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $114.92 and a 12 month high of $317.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.30.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.