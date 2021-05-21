Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.60.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.