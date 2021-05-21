Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 576 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 202.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 750,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,404,000 after purchasing an additional 502,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,042,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 5,534,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,803,000 after purchasing an additional 875,893 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 168,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $79.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.