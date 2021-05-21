Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 386 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after purchasing an additional 119,971 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS opened at $213.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.70 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

