AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. 3,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

