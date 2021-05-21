Carderock Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,048,269,000 after purchasing an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $264,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 581,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $241,635,000 after purchasing an additional 31,862 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $404.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,064. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.48. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

