American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $130.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,054. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. American Financial Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.50.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $150,542.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,095 shares of company stock worth $17,972,996. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

