Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 58,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

