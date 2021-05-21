Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,731,000 after buying an additional 169,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.20. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.05 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

