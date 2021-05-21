Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,489,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $102.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

