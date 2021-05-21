ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after buying an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Shares of PSX opened at $85.10 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

