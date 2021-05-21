Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 695,505 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,537,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,505 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $53,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

