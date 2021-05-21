Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.26. 65,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,128. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

