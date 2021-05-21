Webster Bank N. A. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.21. 9,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,024. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.87 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.