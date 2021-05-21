Webster Bank N. A. Sells 900 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.55. 50,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $160.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

