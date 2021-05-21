Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,806 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $223.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,926. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average of $227.87.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock worth $42,988,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

