JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 533,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN comprises approximately 6.5% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $110,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMJ. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 156,137 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 132,289 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,311. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,482,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472.

