Brighton Jones LLC Sells 79 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

ADBE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $489.97. 24,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $499.18 and its 200 day moving average is $480.06. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

