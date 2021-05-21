$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Sysco reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

SYY traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $80.90. 7,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,745. Sysco has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,158.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sysco by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.