Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 3,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $402,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $29,555,955. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

