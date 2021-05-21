Trellis Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trellis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

IWV stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $247.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

