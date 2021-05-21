Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 1,887 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,742 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 80,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 114,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.75 on Friday. 2,693,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77.

