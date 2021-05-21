Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,264 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 6.0% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 32,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 226,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.79. 42,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126,022. The company has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Cowen upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.